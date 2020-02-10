Bishop Pabillo named Archdiocese of Manila apostolic administrator

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Broderick Pabillo as the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila after Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle left for Rome to assume his new post as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

“He (Pabillo) will be mentioned in all Masses at the Eucharistic Prayer and ‘Broderick our Administrator,’” the Manila Cathedral announced in its Facebook page.

An apostolic administrator is tasked to lead a diocese or an archdiocese temporarily until a new chosen bishop is appointed.

Tagle celebrated his last Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday.

“Work starts for me this week at the Congregation. It was an honor and blessing to have known you and have collaborated with you. I will always treasure my time with you,” Tagle earlier said.

With his departure, the seat of an archbishop in the archdiocese is considered “sede vacante,” which in Latin means “the seat being vacant.”

