Bishop Pabillo seeks shorter curfew during Simbang Gabi

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo appealed on Sunday to the government to shorten curfew hours to allow more services for the 12-day Simbang Gab seasoni, which starts on Dec. 16.

In an interview over DZMM Teleradyo, Pabillo suggested that the curfew be shortened so that it would end at 3 a.m. instead of the current 5 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With more Masses, there will be physical distancing. We can hold mass services from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. so that people attending are spread,” Pabillo said in Filipino.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet had earlier suggested reducing curfew to only four hours, but it still left the final decision to local government.

FEATURED STORIES

[atm]

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>