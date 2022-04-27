Bitget Introduces 15% Trading Fee Discount for Japanese Market photo-2022-04-27-19-21-52.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, today announced the launch of its new trading fee discount policy for users exclusively in Japan.

As part of this initiative, both new and existing registered users in the region are entitled to a 15% discount on fees. Moreover, a Trading Fee Discount Event is being held in conjunction with the launch to celebrate the Bitget community in Japan. Participants taking part in the event will have the opportunity to share $100,000 worth of trial fund and exciting prizes as well. The event will take place from April 27 – May 7, more details on the event will be available here.

Commenting on this initiative, Bitget’s CEO Sandra Lou commented, “Japan has always shown great potential for growth and has been an important market in the crypto space. To show our gratitude and appreciation for the Bitget community in Japan, we decided to introduce this long-term discount policy to thank their support over the years. We look forward to introducing crypto to more users in the region in the years to come.”