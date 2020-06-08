Bitsensing, Radar technology startup raises $5.8mn Pre-Series A

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bitsensing, a South Korean radar technology startup, has raised $5.8 million in a Pre-Series A round of funding, despite the COVID-19 impact on financial markets. This round was led by LB Investment, a leading venture capital in South Korea, and Mando Corporation, a South Korean global Tier 1 automotive supplier, participated as a strategic investor. Hansae, SB Partners also participated along with Future Play and SJ Investment Partners from a previous round.



The bitsensing team (Picture credits: bitsensing Inc.)

Bitsensing is developing innovative radar-based sensing technology that is reliable, compact, multifunctional, and affordable to design safer everyday life, that can be available for everyone. Bitsensing’s radar sensors not only detect targets but also can track and map what is happening in any environmental setting in real-time without creating privacy issues or compromising performance in harsh weather.

Bitsensing’s radar sensors can be used in various industries, such as automotive, smart home, robotics and for autonomous driving.

“I believe receiving strategic investment from Mando Corp., a global Tier 1 automotive manufacturer, means that our technology has been recognized in the autonomous vehicle market. It will help us grow much faster” said Jae-eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing.

“Bitsensing is the best radar technology team in Korea with automotive radar development and mass production experience which makes them different. We believe their radar technology can be used not only in mobility industry but in other applications, creating a new market,” said Jason Koo, Senior Managing Director of LB Investment (Formerly known as LG Venture lnvestment).

“Bitsensing’s radar and camera sensor fusion technology will change how radar has been traditionally used. We decided to invest because we believe we can create demands from various industries such as Smart city, Smart home, Mobile robots, Future mobility or Digital healthcare,” said Yoon-ki Kim, Director, Head of Start-up Investment of Mando Corporation, Strategic Investor.

The company will use the funds to further enhance their technology, expand its offerings in key industries and grow their global presence and enhance global partnership. Bitsensing recently joined NVIDIA Inception program, Infineon Partnership, Plug and Play Japan for Mobility, Plug and Play Thailand for Smart cities.

Bitsensing had previously raised $1.2 million in seed rounds, and with the $5.8 million Pre-Series A, the total equity financing has amounted to $7 million.

About bitsensing

Bitsensing is a leading radar technology startup focused on brining safer everyday life that is available for everyone. Bitsensing was co-founded in 2018 by the core members of a Radar team at Mando Corp. including Dr. Jae-eun Lee, CEO. Bitsensing designs and develops the entire process of radar technology from signal processing to RF circuit and antenna design.

Website: www.bitsensing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitsensing-radar-technology-startup-raises-5-8mn-pre-series-a-301071772.html