Bizibuz launches KnowYourChild(TM) secondary assessment tools to help parents match their teenagers to a career path with the greatest chance of success

As the fourth industrial revolution unfolds, all traditional concepts of career planning need to be reimagined

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bizibuz , a data-driven edtech platform that uses algorithms to optimize parents’ decisions regarding after school activity selection, today announced the launch of its KnowYourChildTM secondary tool to help parents understand the best career matches for their child based on their personality, abilities and interests, and the roadmap for achieving those paths.

Career planning and guidance has long had a social policy focus. “Talent is the most important element in the future development of Hong Kong and education is the key to nurturing talents” is a phrase that has been repeated in several policy addresses by the prior Chief Executive. Measures have ranged from the introduction of the Career and Life Planning Grants for public sector secondary schools (2014), to fostering research and development in an effort to transform Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology hub (2021).

However, public sector responses alone are insufficient to address the workplace upheavals and career guidance challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution. According to the World Economic Forum[1], the fourth industrial revolution is characterized by automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, supercomputing, genetic engineering, to name just a few frontiers. As we stand at the threshold of such rapid change, it is natural that many schools and parents feel ill-equipped to advise their students and children on suitable career paths.

Bizibuz, in collaboration with the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), developed under the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration[2], announces a tool that provides more support to parents as they guide their children to prepare for the workplace of tomorrow.

The KnowYourChildTM secondary tool asks a teenager a series of questions to determine a secondary student’s natural career aptitude based on their personality by drawing on Myers-Brigg and Jung theories, and more modern occupational research. Next a student is asked to self-identify with a range of both abilities (cognitive, physical, sensory and social) and interests (including areas such as engineering, technology, computing and electronics). The student’s responses are then ranked according to work activity and knowledge competency frameworks, in order to find the occupations they are most naturally inclined to succeed from more than 1,000 occupations including those characterized as high growth and emerging such as in blockchain and cybersecurity.

The tool also provides a game plan to achieve each mapped career including which supplementary courses to study from the Bizibuz course search portal while still in secondary school, the subjects to position for at university and which universities rank highest globally in those subjects courtesy of QS Quacquarelli Symonds[3].

“The very act of using a tool such as this translates into higher career decidedness for secondary students and gives them a better sense of direction,” affirmed Cristy Almeida, founder & CEO of Bizibuz. “Many research studies have demonstrated the correlation of these factors to students taking further steps such as seeking internships and achieving promising career outcomes.”

Bizibuz is turning the tables on the job challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution by using some of the same disruptive technologies such as analytics, big data and algorithms to bring tailored career advice to both parents and students.

