BJMP gets 40 computer units for ‘e-Dalaw’ to inmates

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has received from Rizal 2nd District Rep. Fidel Nograles a donation of 40 computer units which will be used in electronic visitations in remote and highly-congested jails in the country.

According to BJMP Chief Jail Director Allan Iral, the computers will be used to facilitate the Electronic Dalaw or “e-Dalaw” program of the bureau, where persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) can communicate with their relatives and lawyers online amid the quarantine measures in the country.

“We wish to thank Rep. Nograles for his donation. This will go a long way in ensuring that our inmates can still avail of their rights despite the enforced quarantine,” Iral said in a statement on Monday.

The program allows PDLs to use Skype or Facebook for 10 to 15 minutes daily to avail of electronic visits.

For his part, Nograles said the program will help persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have “access to justice” despite the quarantine.

“This program is one of the ways to go forward in terms of ensuring PDLs’ access to justice as we grapple with the many uncertainties brought about by the pandemic,” he said.

Nograles is the founder of Lakbay Hustisya Foundation, a legal aid trust fund organized to support legal aid activities. Iral said the Foundation has partnered with BJMP in providing free online legal services to PDLs.

The BJMP chief also pointed out that the e-Dalaw and Lakbay Hustisya’s work with PDLs is a crucial effort in decongesting jails.

The Supreme Court (SC) has earlier implemented measures to address jail congestion such as allowing reduced bail and recognizance for indigent prisoners while the Department of Justice (DOJ) has relaxed rules for parole and executive clemency.

Meanwhile, Nograles vowed to engage other legal aid groups so that a larger number of indigent inmates eligible for release under SC and DOJ guidelines can be accommodated.

Virus-hit PH jails: Crisis within a crisis

