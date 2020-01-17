BJMP: Inmates in jails near Taal Volcano safe

MANILA, Philippines — Inmates detained in jail facilities near Taal Volcano in Batangas are safe, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has assured on Friday.

“Huwag magalala ang mga pamilya ng PDL (persons deprived of liberty) na may kamaganak na nakakulong sa mga jails ng BJMP malapit sa bulkang Taal. Maayos at ligtas ang kanilang kalagayan,” BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda said in a statement.

(Families of PDLs should not worry about their relatives detained in BJMP jails near the Taal Volcano. They are safe and are in good condition.)

Since Sunday, when the volcano started spewing a large column of ash, until Monday, 54 inmates at the Lemery Municipal Jail were evacuated to the Batangas City Jail which is farther from the volcano’s main crater, according to Solda.

He said inmates in some BJMP jails have even sewn face masks which were then distributed by the bureau’s personnel to victims of the volcanic eruption.

According to Solda, BJMP personnel have immediately extended help to victims of the eruption by providing relief goods, psychosocial support like book-reading and holding games for kids, feeding activities, and medical support, as well as by clearing roads blanketed by thick piles of mud and ash.

Meanwhile, BJMP chief Jail Director Allan Iral also assured that the bureau continues to help in relief efforts together with other government agencies.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang pagtulong ng BJMP sa mga nasalanta nating kababayan kasama ang iba pang ahensiya ng pamahalaan. Nauunawaan natin kung gaano kahirap ang sitwasyon ng nila ngayon kaya karamay nila kami and we are praying na sana makabangon sila kaagad,” he said.

(The BJMP continues to extend aid to victims of the eruption together with other government agencies. We understand how difficult their situation is now that’s why we are with them and are praying that they can get back up again soon.)