BJMP slammed for preventing detainee-mom’s media interviews

Detained activist and urban poor advocate Reina Mae Nasino visits the wake of her 3-month-old daughter River at La Funeraria Rey in Pandacan, Manila, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The Manila Regional Trial Court granted Nasino a furlough but shortened it from three days to two days (October 14 and 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)  RICHARD A. REYES / INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — It is illegal for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)  to prevent detainee Reina Mae Nasino from speaking to members of the media covering the wake of her child, the National Union of Journalists (NUJP) said Wednesday.

“The incident, in which four of Ms. Nasino’s BJMP escorts surrounded her in an attempt to block her from being captured by cameras and clearly interviewed by reporters, is as abusive as it is illegal,” NUJP said in a statement.

“We demand an immediate and transparent investigation into this incident and for sanctions to be leveled against both the unit commander who either ordered or failed to prevent this gross violation of civil rights and the personnel who obeyed, willingly or not, a clearly illegal order,” it said.

INQUIRER.net is still awaiting BJMP’s comment on the matter as of posting time.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 earlier shortened Nasino’s furlough from three straight days to only two days — Oct. 14 and 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

The court decided to amend its order after  Manila jail authorities cited lack of personnel.

