BJMP slammed for preventing detainee-mom’s media interviews

MANILA, Philippines — It is illegal for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to prevent detainee Reina Mae Nasino from speaking to members of the media covering the wake of her child, the National Union of Journalists (NUJP) said Wednesday. "The incident, in which four of Ms. Nasino's BJMP escorts surrounded her in an attempt to block her from being captured by cameras and clearly interviewed by reporters, is as abusive as it is illegal," NUJP said in a statement.

“We demand an immediate and transparent investigation into this incident and for sanctions to be leveled against both the unit commander who either ordered or failed to prevent this gross violation of civil rights and the personnel who obeyed, willingly or not, a clearly illegal order,” it said.

INQUIRER.net is still awaiting BJMP’s comment on the matter as of posting time.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 earlier shortened Nasino’s furlough from three straight days to only two days — Oct. 14 and 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The court decided to amend its order after Manila jail authorities cited lack of personnel. gsg

