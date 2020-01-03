BJMP worker jailed after killing woman in Leyte road mishap

TACLOBAN CITY –– An employee of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was detained after he figured in a road accident that resulted in the death of a 74-year old woman in a Leyte town on Thursday, January 2.

A report of the Eastern Visayas police in Palo town in Leyte province said Ramon Brazil, a BJMP employee assigned in Calbayog City, Samar, was driving his car when he hit a pedicab driven by a certain Lito.

Angeles Dumayas, who was on board the pedicab, suffered severe head injuries.

She was brought to the Jaro rural health center where she was declared dead on arrival.

The pedicab driver was brought to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City for treatment.

Brazil, who was on his way to Tacloban City, surrendered to the Jaro municipal police./lzb

