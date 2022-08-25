Björk Is Set To Reflect On Her Back Catalogue In New Podcast Series

Icelandic music icon Björk has announced her podcast debut. Dubbed Björk: Sonic Symbolism, the new series will see the famed musician taking a retrospective deep-dive into her back catalogue.

The first three episodes of the podcast – focusing on her initial trio of album, Debut, Post, and Homogenic – will arrive on 1st September. Each episode will look at a single album from her extensive career, discussing her creative process, and also being joined by the likes of philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson for conversations around the inspiration and emotions that informed their creation.

Hear the trailer for Björk: Sonic Symbolism below:

“When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts,”Björk explained in a statement. “That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. I try to express it with the colour palette, the textures of the textiles, with what I am holding, the posture I am in, and the angle of it shows its relationship to the world.

“Also, the emotion of the mouth tries to share the overall mood of the album. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism?” she continues. “Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly 3 years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

News of the podcast was first teased last week, alongside news that Björk would be releasing her new album, Fossora, some time in the coming months. The singer also announced the release of a new single, ‘Atopos’, though both the release date for it and its accompanying album are unknown.

