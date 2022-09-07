Björk Shares Video For Newly-Released Single, ‘Atopos’

Björk has given fans a preview of her forthcoming album with the release of new single ‘Atopos’. The track is taken from her upcoming tenth record Fossora, which serves as her first full-length album in five years.

In keeping with her previous claims that Fossora would be her “mushroom album”, ‘Atopos’ is highly organic in its sound, leaning on prominent clarinet arrangements as it digs deeper into Björk’s world. “Sonically this is a heavy bottom-ended bass world, we have 6 bass clarinets and punch sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground,” she explains.

Björk – ‘Atopos’

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, the accompanying music video is an arresting experience, with director Viðar Logi working alongside Björk and James Merry to share a visual inspired by digital root plants design from M/M Paris. Elsewhere, the clip also features performances from Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi and clarinet musicians Grímur Helgason, Hilma Kristín Sveinsdóttir, Helga Björg Arnardóttir, Kristín Þóra Pétursdóttir, and Rúnar Óskarsson.

Announcing her new album during an interview with The Guardian just last month, Fossora will arrive on 30th September and follows on from the release of Björk’s Utopia in 2017. Meanwhile, the acclaimed Icelandic artist has also launched her Sonic Symbolism podcast, which sees her diving deep into each of the record’s in her discography.

Fossora is set for release on 30th September.

Björk – Fossora

Atopos (feat. Kasimyn) Ovule Mycelia Sorrowful Soil Ancestress (feat. Sindri Eldon) Fagurt Er í Fjörðum Victimhood Allow (feat. Emilie Nicolas) Fungal City (feat. serpentwithfeet) Trölla-Gabba (feat. Kasimyn) Freefall Fossora (feat. Kasimyn) Her Mother’s House (feat. Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney)

