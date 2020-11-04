“BL film actor Joao Constancia’s message for Sue Ramirez: ‘I hope you’re happy’”

‘My Lockdown Romance’ actor Joao Constancia stars in his first BL film which opens this month under Star Cinema.

Although they parted ways amicably last year, Joao Constancia wishes nothing but the best for his former girlfriend of two years Sue Ramirez, who is now currently dating fellow actor Javi Benitez.

“I hope you’re doing fine and I hope you’re happy. Yun lang. Stay safe also,” Joao said when asked to give a message for her during the presscon for his BL film My Lockdown Romance last November 2. Joao also congratulated Sue during the opening of her film Cuddle Weather last year.

When asked what his lockdown experience was, being away from his family abroad, Joao said it was a period of reconnecting with people in his life.

“To be honest, during lockdown I reconnected with some friends. I guess I’ve talked to a certain girl and we became close but I guess it just stayed there lang talaga. Hanggang dun lang naman talaga I guess. We just became close friends lang talaga. -Ayos naman yung lockdown ko. I’ve been connecting with my family and friends recently because I live here by myself in the Philippines. So, I’ve been connecting with them and reconnecting with some old friends also, checking up on them and just been busy for quite some time with a couple of new projects. Maayos naman,” he shared.

In My Lockdown Romance, Joao plays the role of a guy named Kendrick who reconnects with his old college friend (played by Jameson Blake) after returning to the country from Hawaii.

“I’m thankful that I got this role and I got to be part of this beautiful film, this coming-of-age film. and I’m thankful that it made me realize that love is love talaga and I can’t wait for everyone to watch this and to relate and get kilig and everything. I was offered to do the auditions for this movie and when I was offered, I asked my management ko muna if it was okay kasi I wanted to do it and also I told my family about it back home. I guess they were excited for it talaga kasi this is a new film where I’m starring in it and they were super happy and excited talaga for me,” he explained.

Joao also explained what makes his BL film different from other local Boys Love stories that have come out in the recent months. “It’s light, fun, and filled with feelings talaga. And at the same time, it’s super relatable to all of us because the movie’s story setting is within what’s happening with all of us right now. I have read some tweets and comments about our fans reacting to our movie and I’m really happy dahil excited sila para sa akin and para sa amin because this is a new coming of age movie and I can’t wait for them to see the story that we can share to them,” he added.

Directed by Bobby Bonifacio Jr, My Lockdown Romance will be available worldwide starting November 13, 2020. It can be purchased for P150 with several Cinexpress channels to choose from: KTX.ph (ktx.ph), iWant TFC (tfc.tv), Channel 190 and Channel 290 for HD on Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv), and channel 158 and channel 258 for HD on Sky Cable PPV (mysky.com.ph).