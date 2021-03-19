BLACAZ. Breaks New Ground as All-Encompassing Corporate Insurance Goes Fully DigitalBLACAZ.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

The fast-growing insurtech company is pairing convenience with accessibility in its market offerings

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 March 2021 – BLACAZ., a digital insurance intermediary company has announced its arrival in the insurtech market with a uniquely convenient online alternative when it comes to corporate insurance subscription and management.

The first and only insurance platform in Southeast Asia region to offer customisable insurance policies for companies that can be purchased in just 7 minutes and managed online, BLACAZ. is looking to ease the woes of corporate entities when it comes to the complicated insurance industry.

All corporate insurances, including Health & Employee Benefits, Professional Indemnity, Work Injury Compensation (WICA), Directors & Officers, Travel, and Office are available for subscription on BLACAZ.’s digital platform. In addition to the purchase of corporate plans, BLACAZ. users are able to access and manage their subscriptions all on the platform itself.

This allows for instant quote pricing, fully personalised options, contract generation, and payment to be made without the need to navigate elsewhere. For consumers, this is an unprecedented level of convenience in the complex insurance industry.

“After 15 years working in the insurance industry seeing the complexity of corporate insurance processes, I wanted to allow companies to get their insurances within 7 minutes and have them all centralized at the same place”, added CEO and founder, Frédéric Gauthier.

Designed for Users In Mind

Companies can choose to store all their insurance documents on the platform, with augmented features to reduce the need for constant management, such as instant addition of employees to the policy, or auto-renewal of their existing subscriptions. For corporations, this allows their insurance management to be scaled up accordingly without additional manpower.

The viability of BLACAZ.’s platform has allowed for companies of all sizes to leverage technology and simplify administrative processes, while benefiting from a bespoke approach to corporate insurance.

The optimism is shared by the tech industry, as BLACAZ. successfully secured a US$300,000 seeding round with angel investors. The insurtech company is also currently in its acceleration phase and is looking to secure a new funding round of US$2 million in a Pre-Series A round.

“We feel supported by investors but also by clients and insurers to carry on this mission and continue to disrupt insurance experience for companies and their employees. There was clearly an urgent need.” concluded Operations Leader & cofounder, Maxime Berger.