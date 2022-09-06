Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ In New York

English post-punk outfit Black Country, New Road have shared a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ while performing New York City recently. As Pitchfork reports, the cover appeared at the end of their Monday night set at the Bowery Ballroom where they opened for Black Midi.

As the group came to the conclusion of their nine-song performance, they introduced the cover as something of a departure from the set of wholly new material they had already delivered. “We have no more of our songs, but we do have one song by someone else,” explained Tyler Hyde.

Black Country, New Road – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Black Country, New Road then dove into a tender cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, starting softly before exploding into the crescendo that caps off the track. The performance also featured an appearance from Horsegirl, who had opened proceedings earlier in the night.

Currently, the acclaimed outfit have been on tour throughout the US following the release of their second album, Ants From Up There, in February of this year. Notably, the group have not been performing any material from this album, or their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, For The First Time, choosing instead to play nothing but new songs during their sets.

