Black Desert and Black Desert Mobile Win “Most Improved MMO”, “Best Mobile MMO” Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert and Black Desert Mobile have won the “Most Improved MMO” and “Best Mobile MMO” awards, respectively, in the MMORPG.com “2022 Player’s Choice Awards.”



MMORPG.com is one of the largest MMO-centric media outlets in North America. The outlet annually conducts a player poll to determine the best games in various categories. This year, two platforms of the global game developer Pearl Abyss‘ Black Desert IP have been granted an award.

Black Desert was recognized for its continuous content updates throughout 2022 such as the new twin class , “Woosa , ” and the draconic class , “Drakania.” The media outlet also acknowledged its 6th region, the “Mountain of Eternal Winter” introduced in April. Also, its announcement of the second twin class , “Maegu , ” and the “Land of the Morning Light” region update were mentioned.



In addition to Black Desert‘s updates for the year, the developer also released “Abyss One: The Magnus” and the third biome of the co-op dungeon “Atoraxxion: Yolunakea.” The content has brought many new and returning Adventurers to the game.

This year’s award marks the third time that Black Desert has won the “Most Improved MMO.” It has been distinguished for various new classes and content updates such as the first co-op dungeon , Atoraxxion. The “Arena of Solare” has also become popular among Adventurers who enjoy PvP content.

Recently, Pearl Abyss has successfully concluded Black Desert‘s first overseas “Calpheon Ball” in Los Angeles, inviting 200 Adventurers. The new content revealed at the event including the Korea-inspired new twin classes and new region grabbed huge attention. “The event was a blast. Pearl Abyss put on a stellar event that showed how much they care about their players,” said MMORPG.com.

An award was also given to Black Desert Mobile as the “Best Mobile MMO,” contesting with other mobile games such as Genshin Impact and Runescape for the title. It was nominated for introducing exciting updates such as “Navarn Steppe” in the Kamasylvia region and numerous classes including Yacha, Drakania, Solaris, and Buccaneer.

The Executive Producer Jaehee Kim said, “The Black Desert team is constantly thinking to advance without setting a specific limit,” then added “we will continue communicating with Adventurers to provide new experiences.”

