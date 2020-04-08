SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss today announced that the new battle modes Special Boss Rush and Ranked Arena have been introduced along with a new town known as Terrmian in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now enhance their strength through these battle modes and explore a new town full of celebratory events.



Black Desert Mobile Introduces New Battle Modes and Terrmian Town

Special Boss Rush is now available for Adventurers looking for challenging battles. Special Boss Rushes offer Adventurers a chance to repeatedly fight against previously slain bosses that are more powerful than those found in normal Boss Rushes. They will also give Adventurers greater rewards and knowledge of bosses than normal Boss Rushes. During Special Boss Rushes, Adventurers will face bosses with different attack patterns and phases from those of the original mode.

A ranking system has been introduced to the PvP Arena mode. An Adventurer’s rank will be set once an Adventurer completes 10 matches, and once an Adventurer is ranked, they will be matched up against similarly ranked opponents in the future. The ranking system will run on a seasonal basis and offer various rewards to successful combatants at the end of each season.

Last but not least, Terrmian, a new town, is now open for a limited period of two weeks. Terrmian will host a series of quests and minigames that give Adventurers exclusive rewards including the Terrmian Outfit. Those who defeat pirates using normal combat or Water Cannons can also claim a Cox Pirates’ Chest.

Visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia’s leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200407/2771041-1?lang=0