SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss today announced Black Desert Mobile‘s collaboration with Prime Gaming. Adventurers who are also a member of Amazon Prime can now obtain special in-game rewards during the event period.



Black Desert Mobile’s Collaboration with Prime Gaming Returns

The collaboration has returned thanks to the success of the previous events that first took place when Black Desert Mobile launched globally in December 2019. This special partnership has increased the awareness of the game and benefited Adventurers with valuable rewards.

Until June 20, 2022, Adventurers who verify their Amazon Prime account can receive rewards such as Horse Emblem: Tier 7 Chests, Abyssal Crystal Chests, Epic Weapon Outfit Chests, as well as consumable items including Combat Plus, Spirit Plus, Life Plus, and Camp Manager Contract: Irene.

To claim these rewards, Adventurers can get a coupon code from the Prime Gaming website and redeem it via Black Desert Mobile‘s Redeem Coupon tab.

Visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.