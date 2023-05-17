Black Desert SEA Reveals Dark Version Trailer, Featuring Ferocious Bosses in ‘Land of the Morning Light’

SEOUL, South Korea, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Pearl Abyss released the dark version trailer of its upcoming expansion for Black Desert SEA. Following last week’s trailer that showcased stunning in-game footage of the expansion, the dark version trailer focuses on deadly bosses that Adventurers will need to defeat.



Land of the Morning Light Teaser

In stark contrast to last week’s trailer, this dark trailer starts with tense music that raises a dreary atmosphere. The tension reaches a crescendo as the words “mysteries lurk in the darkness,” flash as if forewarning the conundrum set behind the storyline of the new region.

In line with the trailer’s somber ambience, brutal bosses are revealed that Adventurers will need to challenge in the Land of the Morning Light in order to unravel the mysterious storyline. The trailer allows a sneak peak at the challenging bosses modeled after villains and characters from traditional Korean folklore, myth, and fables.

Coming in June, the Land of the Morning Light is a new region that is strongly inspired by Joseon, the last dynastic kingdom of Korea. The expansion was first launched in Korea and drew great attention, delivering a familiar environment and nostalgic memories of the era to Korean Adventurers.

Watch the dark version trailer here and more details will be unveiled in the near future.

Find more information about Black Desert SEA's official website at sea.playblackdesert.com.

