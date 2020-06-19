Black Eyed Peas Dropped New Album ‘Translation’ Today

Black Eyed Peas have dropped a new album today. It’s called Translation and it’s bloody huge. Translation follows up 2018’s release Masters of the Sun Vol. 1 and ups the anty on the collabs.

The new Black Eyed Peas album sees the now three piece collaborate with the likes of Shakira, Tyga, Becky G, and French Montana to name a few.

Sharing news of the album, Black Eyed Peas said, “We’re on a journey to translate and spread innovative rhythms around the world, and we’re bringing our familia along for the ride.”

Meanwhile Taboo has been celebrating the releases across each different region.

Listen to ‘Girl Like Me’, the collab with Shakira from Translation.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]