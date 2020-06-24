“Black Eyed Peas releases new song ‘Mabuti’ with French Montana”

Black Eyed Peas’ “Mabuti” is part of their new album called “Translation.”

From “Bebot” to “Mabuti,” apl.de.ap never fails to look back and honor his Filipino roots!

Last Friday, June 19, American band Black Eyed Peas released a new album called “Translation” — and one of the songs in 15-track album is a song with Tagalog verses called “Mabuti.”

The song also features American-Morrocan rapper French Montana and Black Eyed Peas’ newest member, Jessica Reynoso who recently changed her name to J. Rey Soul.

“The way you break it down make me wanna go pursue it / Sa iyong galaw, hindi ‘ko matiis na ‘di mapatanaw / I like the way you drop it, writin’ on your booty it’s my number one topic / Ako’y natulala, para bang nagayuma sa katawan mong maganda / I like the way you shake it,” raps apl.de.ap in one of the verses.

Listen to the song below:

[embedded content]

Stream the entire album below:

Black Eyed Peas’ release of “Translation” marks the group’s first album in over two years.

Meanwhile, Apl.de.Ap recently made a comeback on The Voice Teens where he serves as one of the coaches.