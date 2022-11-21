Black Friday Party Being Held: Sold With Over 4,000,000 Pieces, JISULIFE Made a Breakthrough This Year.

Time-limited surprise during Black Friday, JISULIFE’s fans series and warm series are on sale from Nov 16th to 30th.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JISULIFE had a record market performance this year. As a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space, JISULIFE has supplied different cooling fan series for every scene daily. They have prepared a great price for the cooling and warm series for the upcoming Black Friday Party .



JISULIFE Black Friday Party Ends on Nov 30th.

Warm series — For satisfying more daily scenes including winter.

JISULIFE offers a set of warming gadgets including NS05 Space Capsule HandWarmer & PowerBank, NS03&NS06 2-In-1 Hand Warmer & Power Bank, and NW05 Wireless Neck Warmer.

Cooling series — JISULIFE’s featured products since established.

FA12 Bladeless Neck Fan — The top1 in the neck fan category on Amazon in America/Germany, Top2 Amazon Best Sellers in America and on Shopee in Singapore, and the Best Seller in the neck fan category on Walmart in America.

As the first generation of neck fans, FA12 was fully commended in the market since it was released. Customers had shown how they love this fan when summer. “Worked great for Disney!” “Would totally recommend this product! Especially for healthcare workers wearing full PPE.” Commended by Hannah and Jazz Z.

F8X Bear Mini Fan Plus — The top1 Best Seller on Amazon in America/Australia, on Shopee in Thailand/Singapore/Philippines.

It’s durable, pocket-able, and power bank capable. Up to 48 hours of battery life with a built-in flashlight, easy to jam into a bag to tote around for optimal cooling on any terms. “I’ve taken it to concerts, during travel, and for work and it’s been so easy and helpful. Also watching a recent episode of She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion had it so def made me smile to know we have the same fan.” Commented by Carrie on Amazon.



JISULIFE–Pioneering Brand Focused on Innovating Portable Fans

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

“All we do are according to what you need. Our team is always passionate about creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space,” they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit their official website and “The Black Friday Party” , which will be ended on November 30th.

