“BLACK LIVES MATTER: Stars show support for the new movement against violence”

Scrolling through your social media accounts, it is impossible not to notice the array of black squares with the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday. It is a campaign initiated by the Hollywood music industry to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

After the brutal death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd took place, cries to end racism and police brutality have amplified. It was last May 25th in Minneapolis when white police officer Derek Chauvin continued kneeling on black man Floyd’s neck even though he pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” until the latter unfortunately passed away.

The video alarmed people around the globe and demanded to put an end to such acts. Some took to the streets to protest, while others used their platforms to raise awareness about the issue. It has regretfully escalated to a series of riots and lootings, which have spun out of control.