Black Nazarene back in Quiapo Church in record time

MANILA, Philippines — After several hours on the road, the Black Nazarene arrived at Quiapo Church at around 8:49 p.m. on Thursday, marking the end of Traslacion 2020.

The Traslacion, or the procession of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene from the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park to the Quiapo Church, began earlier than expected at a little past 4 a.m.

The religious procession lasted for a little over 16 hours, which was about 5 hours faster than the 21 hours recorded in 2019.

In previous years, here’s how long the procession lasted:

2019 – about 21 hours

2018 – about 22 hours

2017 – about 22 hours

2016 – about 20 hours

2015 – 19 hours and 25 minutes

2014 – about 19 hours

2013 – about 18 hours

2012 – about 22 hours

Authorities earlier changed the route due to safety issues with the bridges the procession used to cross.

