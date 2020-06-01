Black Rhino PH now open for home servicing

Black Rhino Wheels Philippines the leader in aftermarket off-road wheels for 4×4, SUV’s and pickups, recently announced that their main showroom in San Juan is reopening to cater to the needs of their customers. They are also offering to deliver and provide home service installations within Metro Manila to serve customers, who wish to stay home and avoid the crowds. “We understand that some customers may have urgent needs to replace worn tires or require vulcanizing services so we are extending our services by going the extra mile,” says Justin Uy, marketing head for Black Rhino Wheels Philippines. “Rest assured, our teams will be equipped with PPE, and we have trained them to sanitize regularly,” adds Uy.

To ensure social distancing in their store, it would be best to set an appointment by calling (02)8724-7176 or 0917-8801111. You can also visit their website at www.blackrhinowheels.ph or message them on Facebook at @blackrhino.ph