Black Sabbath Says Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Is Disgusting

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler has thrown shade at Cardi B. He’s gone ahead and labelled the record-breaking, chart topping hit “disgusting”.

‘WAP’ has been huge. There’s been TikToks, mashups, and wild remixes. The song even made ARIA chart history twice.

Aside from all of that, ‘WAP’ has been a culturally defining moment. A banger, yes but also an anthem in women claiming and owning their sexualities.

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler has told Kerrang! Magazine he isn’t on board with it though.

Chatting with the publication about his 1997 song ‘Unspeakable Elvis’, he mentions that age-old anecdote: whatever “new” music comes along will become the “devil’s music”.

“I remember when Elvis came out everybody said he was Satan. And then in the ’60s and ’70s, he became America’s national treasure,” said Butler.

“It happens with every new wave of music. Like metal, obviously. The Christians were going mental when Sabbath came about.”

“And then when rap came about, people were up in arms about that and certain words that rappers were using.”

Which, fair.

Then Butler says, “I have to say, though, that Cardi B pisses me off with that ‘WAP’ song. It’s disgusting! But there you go.”

“A friend of mine didn’t know what the song was about but his 10-year-old girl was singing it,” Butler continues.

“I was, like, ‘What?!’ To put it on album, fair enough. But to put it out as a single? That’s a it’s a bit much. Then again, I’m 71. A bloody old goat.”

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]