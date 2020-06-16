Black Sabbath Selling Black Lives Matter Shirts In ‘Master Of Reality’ Style For Charity

Black Sabbath have begun selling a Black Live Matter shirt based around the iconic font from their third album, 1971’s Master of Reality.

The inspiration appears to have come via Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, who posted a photo with his mother while wearing an unofficial parody version of the shirt earlier this month.

“My 96 yr old mom has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives her whole life,” the guitarist wrote. “Proud to stand with her today, as always, in solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane country & planet.”

Founding Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler saw the image, commenting “Nice shirt & nice sentiment & awesome mum” on Morello’s post.

Now, the legendary metal band have created an official version of the shirt and put it up for sale on their webstore, with 100% of net proceeds donated to the Black Lives Matter movement. Pre-orders are available now, with worldwide shipping available – they’re expected to start shipping from 14th July.

Sabbath’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement sees them join a large number of artists who have used their platform following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis last month.