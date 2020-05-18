“Blackpink announces ‘three-step comeback’ starting June”

South Korean girl group Blackpink is gearing up for a “three-step comeback” that will begin in June and culminate in September, their agency, YG Entertainment, said on Monday, May 18.

South Korean girl group Blackpink is gearing up for a “three-step comeback” that will begin in June and culminate in September, their agency, YG Entertainment, said on Monday, May 18.

In a statement translated and reported by Korean entertainment website Soompi, it was revealed that the four-piece act has already finished recording more than 10 new songs and completed production for their first studio album.

They will release their new song, a pre-release title track, in mid-June.

“The BLACKPINK members are currently preparing to film the music video for the song, and they are picking up the pace of their final preparations, including practicing their new choreography,” said the agency.

The second song, meanwhile, is scheduled to drop either in July or August, according to YG Entertainment, who declined to provide further details about the said track.

Finally, Blackpink will release their much-anticipated album in September.

“As it’s a first studio album that [BLACKPINK] has been preparing for a long time, we hope to create more opportunities for the group to greet fans through performances and other content than in any year before through a three-step, multi-phased release,” added the agency.

The announcement comes over a year since Blackpink released their extended play “Kill This Love” last year.

Aside from the upcoming record, fans are anticipating the group’s collaboration with American pop star Lady Gaga for her new album, “Chromatica,” which was originally scheduled for release on April 10 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackpink, composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group is known for their hit songs “Kill This Love”, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, and “FOREVER YOUNG.”