“Blackpink smashes records with “How You Like That””

Blackpink broke the internet with record-breaking milestones.

South Korean girl group Blackpink broke one record after another with their comeback single “How You Like That”.

Blackpink did not disappoint fans all over the world with their return as the girls served fans with a comeback fit for queens.

According to BBC News, the girls also broke the record for the biggest YouTube premiere in history with 1.65 million viewers watching — a record previously held by BTS with 1.54 million for their single “ON.”

An hour after the release, the girls broke their own record with the fastest music video to achieve 10 million views — a record they also previously held for their massive hit “Kill This Love.”

Four hours later, the girls broke another record after as the fastest music video to achieve 20 million views in just 4 hours and 32 minutes.

Soon after, the four-piece group became one of the fastest groups to achieve 30 million, 40 million, and 50 million views, respectively, on YouTube.

And now, Blackpink achieved another milestone for “How You Like That” with 60 million views in just 15 hours.

Watch the video for the song which talks about getting back up no matter how hard the downfall may be and prove that you can soar even higher.

The girls’ new album, on the other hand, is slated to be released in September.

Composed of Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, the girls are behind the songs “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST.”

Currently, Blackpink’s “How You Like That” is at the top spot of YouTube Philippines’ trending videos.