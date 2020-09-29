“Blackpink unveils tracklist of debut album”

South Korean girl group Blackpink has unveiled the tracklist of its much-awaited first full-length studio album.

South Korean girl group Blackpink has unveiled the tracklist of its much-awaited first full-length studio album.

Based on its latest social media update, the new record, titled “The Album,” will include eight songs, including its title track “Lovesick Girls.” It is set to be the third single release from the album after Blackpink’s record-breaking “How You Like That” and latest collaboration “Ice Cream” with US singer Selena Gomez.

“The Album” also includes new songs “Pretty Savage,” “Crazy Over You,” “Love To Hate Me,” “You Never Know,” and “Bet You Wanna,” which features rap superstar Cardi B.

Blackpink will release its debut album on Friday, October 2.

Aside from the new record, the quartet is gearing up for the release of its first Netflix documentary, “Light Up The Sky,” on October 14.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment.

Their other hits include “Kill This Luv”, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, “WHISTLE”, and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST.”