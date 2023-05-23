BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] MACAU HELD IN GALAXY ARENA SUCCESSFULLY show their ENERGETIC dance and music to over 20 thousand music lovers

MACAU, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] MACAU was successfully held in Galaxy Arena on May 20 and 21. BLACKPINK, one of the world’s most popular K-POP female groups, showed their iconic music and dance in the two consecutive shows to over 20 thousand BLINKS.

BLACKPINK opened the stage with ‘HOW YOU LIKE THAT’ and 4 members continued to show their solo songs including ‘MONEY’ by Lisa, ‘I LOVE U & ME’ by Jennie, ‘HARD TO LOVE’ by Rosé and Jisoo’s newest song ‘FLOWER’. At last, BLACKPINK performed “AS IF YOU ARE LAST” and all the BLINKS sing along together to end the fantastic concert.

The all-new 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is the place where spectacular events come to life – from world concert tours to thrilling fight nights. The venue offers center-stage, end-stage or boxing ring set-ups, all of which are customizable for events. With unobstructed views and high-definition broadcasting enabled by advanced technical infrastructure, every guest will enjoy amazing 360° views and high-quality surround sound. The arena also features 8 Hospitality Suites for guests to relax and network in luxuriously private surrounds.



BLINKS embark on a remarkable night with BLACKPINK.



Photo credit: YG Entertainment and iME

