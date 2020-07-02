“Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ sets new YouTube records”

South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken five records with the release of their comeback song, “How You Like That.”

South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken five records with the release of their comeback song, “How You Like That.”

The four-member act released the track last Friday, following their collaboration with American pop star Lady Gaga, “Sour Candy”, in May.

[embedded content]

According to the Guinness World Record, the song’s official music video, which earned 86.3 million views in its first day, has broken several records previously held by fellow K-pop superstars BTS.

These are: most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most-viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

BTS’ “Boy With Luv”, in collaboration with American singer Halsey, was the previous record holder of those categories. That song gained 74.6 million views in 24 hours.

The live premiere of “How You Like That” reached 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers, which also set new records for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.

“How You Like That” is part of Blackpink’s “three-step comeback,” which is expected to culminate with the release of their first full-length album in September.

READ: Blackpink announces ‘three-step comeback’ starting June

Blackpink, which debuted in 2016, is composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Their other hits include “Kill This Luv”, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, “WHISTLE”, and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST.”