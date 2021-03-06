“BLACKPINK’s Rose reveals title of first solo track”

BLACKPINK’s Rose is set to release her first solo track from her debut album this coming March 12.

The K-Pop star announced that she will be releasing the song titled “On The Ground” this month.

Rose expressed her elation about the song saying, “To everyone who has been waiting patiently, thank you and I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song.”

Fans were quick to express their excitement about this new song, too.

“OMG ROSIE I AM ON THE GROUND,” one netizen said.

“ROSÉ IS COMING,” another netizen commented.

In January, YG Entertainment revealed more details about the song.

“Rosé completed all filming for her solo album title track’s music video in mid-January. As the production budget for the video was unprecedented, the music video is a large-scale production, and we are currently doing our utmost in the final stages to ensure a high-quality release,” YG said in a statement as reported by Naver as translated by Soompi.