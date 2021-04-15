Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize 2021 open and ready to receive submissions

BEIJING, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 4th Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize formally kicked off on April 10, 2021. Since its establishment, the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize has rapidly become an impartial, authoritative and professional honor in the field of Chinese literature. Blancpain and The Imaginist, the co-founders of the Prize, are delivering a simple yet meaningful message – “Reading makes time more valuable” – to the public while consistently discovering talented young authors.

Continuing the tradition of bringing new judges on board each year and complying with the principles of diversity and professionalism in composition, this year’s jury includes five cultural icons from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, among them Alai, Ge Fei, Jonathan Lee Chung-shan, Liang Hong and MA Ka Fai (in alphabetical order).

Alai and Ge Fei, two leaders in contemporary Chinese literature, are recipients of both the Mao Dun Literature Prize and the Lu Xun Literary Award. Jonathan Lee Chung-shan, a senior musician who has influenced several generations of Chinese composers with his works, all of which reflect the essence of life, has been invited to serve as the judge of a literary prize for the first time. Liang Hong, a writer and scholar, has brought the public’s attention to Chinese rural society with her nonfiction literary works. MA Ka Fai, a writer and cultural critic who is familiar with the unique cultures of Hong Kong and Taiwan, has been active in the mainstream media in recent years. The rich and diverse composition of the jury adds excitement and suspense this year’s selection of the finalists.

Qualified applicants for the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize are authors under the age of 45. From now to May 15, entries can be submitted by a publisher or publishing organization of any kind as well as directly by the author. The grand winner will be announced at the award ceremony to be held in late October, and will be granted 300,000 yuan to support his or her writing. The finalists will each receive the Young Friend of Blancpain award, a Shortlisted Work Certificate and a 20,000 yuan bonus to support the continued identification and nurturing of young authors.

Theme of the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize 2021: A long journey for you

The most vital ancient text of world literature describes a person’s decade of experience at sea, replete with miracles and discoveries despite setbacks and misadventures. Just like the long journey of life, what remain unchanged are the passage of time and the ideal that never withers in face of adversity.

During the past three years, this awarding of the literary prize has provided all the judges and the readers of the works with the opportunity to bring together the young authors of our times to make the once silent voices heard.

We have talked about the early stages during which new styles are born and develop, and how they are full of possibilities, the author’s passion in reconstructing the picture of the world, and the new literary reality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, we also see the different paths taken by the young authors: some hit it out of the park with their first effort, some put pen to paper for the first time after years spent in other aspects of the field of literature and some develop a unique style very early on and follow on with one successful work after the other. Even more importantly, everyone is still writing.

The writing has just begun…, everything has just begun.

Young sailors, no matter where they come from, what compass they hold in their hand, which starry sky they yearn for and which route they inherit or discover, will, at time, face the hardships of windless days or sudden huge waves. We wish to take you on a that long journey to that safe haven where you have never been before. The Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize hopes to be always at your side.

Judges of the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize 2021

(in alphabetical order)

A Lai is an author and former president of the Science Fiction World magazine. His representative works include Red Poppies, Empty Mountains, The Song of King Gesar and Zhan Dui.

Ge Fei is an author and professor of the School of Humanities, Tsinghua University. His representative works include Jiangnan Trilogy, The Spring Breeze, The Invisibility Cloak and Flock of Brown Birds.

Jonathan Lee Chung-shan is an experienced, talented and influential music producer and songwriter in the Chinese pop music community. His popular and classic works have influenced generations of Chinese.

Liang Hong is an author and professor of the School of Liberal Arts, Renmin University of China. Her representative works include Liangzhuang Shi Nian, Chu Liangzhuang Ji, Zhongguo Zai Liangzhuang and Four Images.

MA Ka Fai is an author, media professional and cultural critic. His representative works include Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong Part I and Part II.

Rules of entry for the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize 2021

Qualified applicants for the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize are authors under the age of 45 who have published works in Simplified Chinese. Finalists will each receive cash prizes with the grand winner granted the sum of 300,000 yuan (approx. US$43,675) for the specific purpose of giving the recipient the time and space to focus on his or her writing. Entries can be novels of all themes, including pure literature, crime novels, detective stories and science fiction. Entries can be submitted by an author, a publisher or any kind of publishing organization. Publishers/publishing organizations can submit up to two works, one for each of two authors that they represent, while the author can submit one of his or her own works.

Entries must be works published between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. The deadline for submission is May 15. On August 1, the review committee will release a shortlist of entries, consisting of two to three nominations from each member of the committee. On September 15, the committee will vote in such a way as to determine a final list of 5 candidates. The final winner (one) will be announced at the award ceremony to be held in middle or late October.

To learn more about the selection method and updates on the prize, please visit the official website at http://www.ilixiangguo.com/literary.html or follow the Chinese-language hashtag #TheBlancpain-ImaginistLiteraryPrize# on Sina Weibo.

About the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize

The Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize, co-founded by Swiss luxury watch brand Blancpain and China’s most influential cultural brand Imaginist, was created to uncover new and promising literary stars, support talented young authors and encourage the creation of Chinese-language novels.

Engagement of the members of the latest generation just entering adulthood is always a key indicator that determines the future of the world of literature. In the field of literary creation, talented young authors are always seeking an opportunity, while publishing platforms are looking for potential authors, and, at the same time, seek to attract more attention and garner more engagement. Many contemporary classical authors were discovered and recognized in their youth, as literary awards specifically designated for up and coming authors were available to them. For example, Naipaul, Coetzee and new Nobel Prize in Literature winner Kazuo Ishiguro all won the Man Booker Prize in their youth, and went on to earn the Nobel Prize in Literature at a later stage in their writing careers. Renowned Japanese authors, among them, Shusaku Endo, Kenzaburo Oe and Ryu Murakami, were each recipients of the Akutagawa Prize in their youth. In today’s world, literary creation is a lonely and long road for young authors. The literary prize is designed to create a future that gives authors the space to focus on the creation of their works just as calligraphers are given the space and time to practice their craft.

Imaginist, the most influential publisher in China, has been dedicated to discovering the best authors who write in Chinese, offering an opportunity for thoughtful words to be published, while imagining another possibility for books. Works by Mu Xin, Kenneth Pai Hsien-yung, among others, have become even more valuable with the passage of time, nourishing the emotional life for generations of readers. Imaginist has, for a long time, been focused on publishing both the literary classics alongside the works of some of the most dynamic and thoughtful young authors who care about the human condition through the diverse collection of works that they have created with their open-minded insights.

Founded in 1735, Blancpain, the fine watchmaking brand from Switzerland, can pride itself in a long history going back 286 years. This creator of classic timepieces understands that the keepers of time that it creates are devices that go well beyond the material and physical, and that they speak to the faith, the feeling for aesthetics and the humanity that resides in each and every one of us. When one talks about the act of creation, it means the perseverance that must be maintained over an extended period of time, while bringing together the inspiration, skills, devotion and patience to create the structure, details and theme for each watch, which often calls for endless iterations of design while rethinking new ones to deliver true excellence in quality. Such an approach is very much in line with the essence that led to the creation of our literary classics. Literature is the extension of time. Blancpain, hand-in-hand with Imaginist, represent the literature penned by members of today’s youngest generation who love literary creation and remain committed to making their contribution.

