Blast outside Davao City law office damages SUV

DAVAO CITY — An explosion on Thursday morning ripped through a car outside a law office in this city, police said.

The blast happened around 9:30 a.m. in front of a law firm’s office on the ground floor of One Oasis Condominium along Ecoland Drive in Matina village, Major Catherine Dela Rey, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said.

Dela Rey said a loud bang was heard several minutes after its driver parked the white Honda CRV in front of the Magulta law office.

The car was reportedly driven by lawyer Alberto Magulta.

The blast tore off the car’s back windshield.

Members of the city police’s explosive and ordnance disposal unit immediately responded to the scene to investigate.

Dela Rey said authorities were investigating two men caught on a closed-circuit television camera placing something under the car before the explosion.

No one was hurt during the incident.

