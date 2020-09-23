Blaze destroys poultry firm in Ilagan, Isabela

CITY OF ILAGAN –– A 30-minute fire razed a commercial poultry firm here on Monday night, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire that engulfed the poultry of Sagittarian Agricultural Philippines, Inc. in Barangay Santa Victoria around 7:50 p.m.

An electrical short circuit could have triggered the fire that was put out at 8:20 p.m., investigators said.

It was not immediately known how many chickens were burned in the fire.

The cost of damage was still being assessed.

