Trending Now

Blaze destroys poultry firm in Ilagan, Isabela

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Blaze destroys poultry firm in Ilagan, Isabela

CITY OF ILAGAN –– A 30-minute fire razed a commercial poultry firm here on Monday night, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire that engulfed the poultry of Sagittarian Agricultural Philippines, Inc. in Barangay Santa Victoria around 7:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

An electrical short circuit could have triggered the fire that was put out at 8:20 p.m., investigators said.

It was not immediately known how many chickens were burned in the fire.

FEATURED STORIES

The cost of damage was still being assessed.

ZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top