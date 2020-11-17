Bleachers Is Back With New, Bruce Springsteen-Featuring Single ‘Chinatown’

Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers has made a roaring comeback today, returning after a few years with a new single ‘Chinatown’ alongside the boss himself, Bruce Springsteen.

Alongside the collab of two New Jersey music icons, Bleachers also delivered another new single with ’45’.

“‘chinatown’ starts in NYC and travels to new jersey,” Antonoff said in a press statement.

“that pull back to the place i am from mixed with terror of falling in love again. having to show your cards to someone and the shock when you see them for yourself. thinking you know yourself and where you are from…. having to see yourself through somebody who you want to stay…

“i started to write this song with these ideas ringing in my head. to further understand who you are pushes you to further understand where you are from and what that looks and sounds like. there are pieces in that that are worth carrying forever and pieces worth letting die.”

“as for bruce, it’s the honor of a lifetime to be joined by him,” he continued later in the statement.

“he is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place i am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world.”

Bruce has been a busy man himself, having just dropped his 20th studio album, Letter To You, last month.

Watch the video for ‘Chinatown’, and listen to ’45’, below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]