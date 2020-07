Fr. Hans Magdurulang, parish priest of the San Felipe Neri Church of Mandaluyong, distibutes free food and water to about 200 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the North Port Terminal along R10 in Manila on July 2, 2020. The LSIs have been camped outside the terminal since June 28, 2020 after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana suspended trips to Negros Occidental and Iloilo to prevent the spread of Covid-19. PHOTO BY MIKE ALQUINTO