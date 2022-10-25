Blink-182 Add Fourth and Final Shows in Sydney and Melbourne for 2024

Blink-182 have added more dates to their 2024 Australian tour, with the band now set to play four shows in both Sydney and Melbourne. Ten shows have already sold out for the February 2024 arena tour, the first to feature band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge in more than a decade.

Tickets for the latest updates to the tour itinerary go on sale Thursday, 27th October at 1.00pm local time via livenation.com.au. Blink-182’s reunited classic lineup released the new single ‘Edging’ earlier this month, the first taste of their upcoming tenth album.

Blink-182 – ‘Edging’

Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker announced that they’d be getting back together in early October. DeLonge parted ways with his band mates in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio on guitar and vocals.

The band’s global reunion tour kicks off in March 2023 with shows in Latin America. They’ll dig into a couple of months’ worth of North American shows in May 2023 before hitting Europe next September. The Australian tour begins on Thursday, 8th February 2024 and includes arena shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, as well as Auckland and Christchurch.