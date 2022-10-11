Blink 182 – Mark, Tom and Travis – Announce 2024 Australian Tour

The members of the classic Blink-182 lineup are getting their kits off and hitting the road together. The trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will begin a global reunion tour in March 2023 with shows in Latin America. They’ll kick off a couple of months’ worth of North American shows in May before hitting Europe next September.

The Mark, Tom and Travis show will make its way to Australia and New Zealand in February 2024, joined by special guests Rise Against. The tour includes arena shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, as well as Auckland and Christchurch. Along with the tour announcement, the band have confirmed that a new single, ‘Edging’, will be out on Friday, 14th October.

Mark, Tom & Travis return to Australia for the first time in 11 years

According to a promo video announcing the tour and single, ‘Edging’ will be the first taste of a new album from Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker. DeLonge, the band’s founding guitarist and co-lead vocalist, parted ways with his band mates, bass player/vocalist Hoppus and drummer Barker, in 2015. He was replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio on guitar and vocals.

Blink-182 have released two albums since DeLonge’s departure: 2016’s Neighborhoods and 2019’s Nine. The forthcoming album will be the band’s tenth overall (as long as you regard 1994’s Buddha as their debut). Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker began working together ahead of 1999’s Enema of the State, which remains the band’s commercial apex.

Tickets for Blink-182’s 2024 Australian tour go on sale at 1.00pm on Thursday, 20th October through livenation.com.au.

Blink-182 Australian Tour 2024

Friday, 9th February– RAC Arena – Perth, WA

Sunday, 11th February – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, 13th February – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 16th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 19th February– Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

﻿

Further Reading

Blink-182 Release Mark, Tom, And Travis Merch For 30th Anniversary

Blink-182 Are About To Make An Announcement Involving Tom DeLonge

Matt Skiba Says He’s Unsure If He’s Still a Blink-182 Member