Blink-182 Raise Over $20,000 For Bushfire Relief In Just 24 Hours

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 14, 2020

The love between Australia and Blink-182 has always been strong, but their latest show of love to us is something else – they raised over $20,000 towards Australian bushfire relief in less than 24 hours.

Over the weekend, the band revealed that they’d be selling special merch, with all proceeds going straight to bushfire relief – particularly Australia Zoo, who have been helping rehabilitate and treat injured wildlife.

Australia is being ravaged by deadly fires, and we just feel so helpless. We put out a new merch line + donating all proceeds to charity. Let’s do our part to make sure everyone, the environment, plus all of these kangaroos & koala bears are safe. 🐨 https://t.co/IIFTOVfM31 pic.twitter.com/Pd8XsshaB1 — blink-182 (@blink182) January 10, 2020

In less than 24 hours since they put the merch on sale, Mark Hoppus took to Twitter to reveal that they’d raised over $20,000 already, via Altpress.

Thanks to your support and generosity we’ve already raised more than $20,000 to help the animals devastated by the fires in Australia. Let’s keep it going!https://t.co/iGwemmQTSo — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) January 11, 2020

It’s been two days since that last tweet, so we can only imagine that number has risen dramatically since then.

Blink-182 are just the latest artist to pitch into the bushfire relief effort, with countless others like Metallica, Elton John, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, P!nk and Flume all pitching in to help out in any way they can.

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.