Blink-182 Release Mark, Tom, And Travis Merch For 30th Anniversary

Californian pop-punk outfit Blink-182 have celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of a new merch line featuring their classic lineup. The new line of designs was shared on the group’s social media accounts this morning, coinciding with the 1st August date that Blink-182’s original members first joined forces.

The new merch drop features a 30th anniversary tour poster designed by Munk One, a t-shirt featuring the cast of Workaholics with the line “I miss the old Blink-182”, and a shower curtain, a zip-up hoodie, with one fan in the running to win a gold pin. Likewise, the range also includes a range of Funko bobbleheads, which had been teased last week in the lead-up to the announcement.

Blink-182 have celebrated their 30th anniversary with a new merch line:

However, despite the new announcement, many longtime fans of the group have taken to Blink-182’s social media to seemingly read between the lines and ask if the anniversary celebrations have anything to do with a potential reunion with guitarist Tom DeLonge. “Announce Tom,” one fan wrote over on Instagram. “Just bring back TOM,” echoed another.

Having co-founded Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus in August 1992, DeLonge remained with the band throughout their career, eventually departing in 2015 to focus on both his Angels & Airwaves project and non-musical activities. DeLonge was replaced by Alkaline Trio guitarist Matt Skiba that same year, though just last month, Skiba said he was unsure if he was indeed still a member of the group.

Some fans have also noted that DeLonge has since updated his social media bio to again include mention of Blink-182, though the meaning of this is currently unclear. As it stands, Blink-182 have made no official statement in regards to their current lineup, with their merchandise announcement serving as their only acknowledgement of their 30th anniversary to date.

