Bliss n Eso Announce ‘Flying Colours’ 15th Anniversary Tour

Bliss n Eso are hitting the road for a special run of shows. The Aussie hip hop act have announced a full-scale Australian tour to celebrate the 15th birthday of their ARIA Award-winning, Platinum-certified album Flying Colours.

Kicking off this October, the trio will perform the LP in its entirety on six massive stages across the country, with shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney and Brisbane.

“Honestly, this album was such game changer for us and we’re so pumped to be hitting the road to celebrate its 15th anniversary with all our beloved fans,” MC Bliss aka Jonathan Notley said in a press statement.

“We are blessed to have had such an amazing career that is still as strong as ever and Flying Colours was truely such a pivotal point in our trajectory. Even when I play it today I can really hear that monumental shift in our sound and growth as artists. It’s rare these days that a body of work stands the test of time and still means so much to so many people,” he continued.

“Even more than winning our first ARIA award with this album, it was the deep connection with our fans this album created that really spawned the fanbase we have today and that’s what means the most. There’s so many bangers on this record that are constantly requested but we rarely get to play live, so to break these bad boys out for the first time in years and let em rip all together is going to be INSANE.”

The group’s defining LP will be pressed on vinyl for the first time to commemorate the big milestone, with limited edition transparent red and gold options available. It will be ready for your record players on Friday, 3rd November (pre-order it here now).

Bliss n Eso’s Flying Colours album was released on 26th April, 2008, and featured the hit singles ‘Woodstock 2008’, ‘Bullet and a Target’, ‘The Sea is Rising’ and ‘Eye of the Storm’.

Bliss n Eso Flying Colours 15th Anniversary Tour

Friday, 6th October – Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, WA, 18+

Saturday, 7th October – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA,18+

Friday, 13th October – 170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC, 18+

Saturday, 14th October – Uni Bar | Hobart, TAS, 18+

Friday, 20th October – Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW, 18+

Saturday, 21st October – The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD, 18+

Frontier Members pre-sale from Tuesday, 18th July @ 10am local time. General public tickets on sale on from Thursday, 20th July @ 10am local time via Frontier Touring

