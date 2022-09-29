Bliss n Eso Announce ‘Wheel of Tunes’ Australian Tour With Fan-Chosen Setlists

Bliss n Eso have announced an Australian tour that will kick off in November and ask the audience to help shape the setlist on each of the five shows. The ‘Wheel of Tunes’ tour will allow fans to spin a wheel live on stage, giving them the opportunity to hear deep cuts and fan favourites.

“Everyone loves new music but the real fans love the BnE cult classics, it’s what made them fall in love with us in the first place,” the group said when announcing the run. “This is their chance to be part of the show and help choose the set list live on the spot as we invite them onstage to spin the wheel to hear the song they want played from our whole catalogue. Some of these songs have been requested repeatedly for years and we have never played them live before.”

Bliss n Eso – ‘The Sea Is Rising’

[embedded content]

The tour will kick off Wednesday, 23rd November at the Gov in Adelaide, before continuing along to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before wrapping up at Metropolis in Fremantle on Saturday, 3rd December. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday, 6th October, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a couple days earlier on Tuesday, 4th December.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bliss n Eso will perform at this weekend’s NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium in Sydney, where they’ll be joined by JOY. to perform 2017 hit ‘Moments’. Jimmy Barnes, Sheldon Riley, A.Girl and more are also set to perform as part of the match’s entertainment lineup.

Bliss n Eso ‘Wheel of Tunes’ Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 23rd November – The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 24th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 26th November – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 1st December – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 3rd December – Metropolis, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix