Bliss N Eso Are Playing A Show With The Brisbane Symphony Orchestra

Bliss n Eso have announced they’ll play a one-off show at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane accompanied by none other than the 35-piece Brisbane Symphony Orchestra.

Set to take place on Friday, 17th June, it marks the hip-hop group’s first time performing with an orchestra, who’ll accompany the band as they perform hits from throughout their back catalogue. It’s part of Fortitude Music Hall’s Strings Attached series, which last year saw similar accompanied performances from Vera Blue and The Smith Street Band.

“To play an orchestral show has been a dream of ours for years,” MC Bliss says. “Our music is extremely cinematic and already has orchestral overtones through it. So this is something that we’ve wanted to bring together for a long time. To finally do this for the first time… it is exquisitely amazing.” Eso echoed the sentiment, adding: “I think it was a present that came from the universe. We are already prepared for it.”

Leading the BSO on the evening will be Conductor Emeritus Antoni Bonetti, who says it’s “been such an incredible experience” working with Bliss n Eso to “build an orchestral performance” out of their work. “They’re two worlds that don’t often collide – but when they do, it’s pure magic.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Wednesday, 13th April at 9am AEST, with a Ticketmaster pre-sale kicking off tomorrow morning.

