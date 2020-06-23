BlitzWolf’s BW-AC1 Cable and BW-TH5 Hub Win The 2020 Red Dot Design Award

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BlitzWolf took home the 2020 Red Dot Design Award with two of its products BW-AC1 Cable and BW-TH5 Hub. These two award-winning products allow users to use their devices more comfortably.

“In BlitzWolf, we believe that even a small product can bring a more pleasant experience to customers’ life through considerate details and creative designs,” said Frank Li, Brand Manager of BlitzWolf. “The Red Dot Design Awards is a recognition to our unlimited passion for technology and carefully crafted product designs.”



BW-AC1 Cable

With a L-shaped design, the curved USB C connector of the BW-AC1 Cable fits user’s palm perfectly which reduces operation interference when playing games. The product’s 120° USB A connector also makes sure the sagging wire stay in a most natural angle, extending the lifespan of the wire. The BW-AC1 Cable has gone through 20 tests including frequent plugging and pulling, swing bending, resistance to external forces and currency resistance to ensure it is reliable and durable.

BW-TH5 Hub

Adopting a smart and elegant micro-arc curve design, BW-TH5 Hub is small and portable. Equipped with power delivery technology and 4K high-definition multimedia interface output, the device unifies connectivity with three USB3.0 ports, 4K display port, SD card and TF card slots. The BW-TH5 Hub has so far received overwhelming positive reviews from users with comments such as “really helpful if you have a thin laptop with very few ports. Easy to carry and very light”.

These two award-wining products are available on Banggood.com, Amazon, and AliExpress.

Following its win, BlitzWolf also announced an online campaign on its authorized sales platform Banggood.com between June 22 and 29. Themed “Let’s join BlitzWolf Party”, the campaign includes online interactive games and prizes, as well as special discount offers of as much as 50% off to reward users. Visit the campaign site to find more about the campaign.

About BlitzWolf

Established in 2015, BlitzWolf’s products consist of mobile phone accessories, computer accessories, audio gears, smart wearables, as well as household gadget and other smart home devices. Committed to bring convenience to customers, BlitzWolf prides itself on their iconic ergonomic design, cost-effectiveness and high performance. Trusted by many customers around the world, BlitzWolf continues to create products that simplify your life.

For more information, please visit:

Website: https://www.blitzwolf.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blitzwolfs/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlitzwolfTec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf2nhEF91BballJG_Hksajg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blitzwolfs/

