Blue Cross Insurance Launches CareForYou Super Flexi Plan for VHIS

HONG KONG, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) today announces the launch of CareForYou Super Flexi Plan for VHIS (the “Plan”), an individual indemnity hospital insurance plan certified by the Food and Health Bureau under the Government’s Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”). To address the demand for extra medical protection, the Plan offers a Supplementary Medical Benefit for eligible expenses in excess of basic hospitalisation and surgical benefits. Also available is a Coinsurance (i.e. Deductible), which provides customers premium options that fit their financial needs. Customers can enjoy not only tax deduction* for the premium paid, but also a No Claim Discount of up to 15% at the time of policy renewal. Besides, customers can receive 15% off on their first-year premium and up to 10% additional discount on the family premium during the promotional period.

The new CareForYou Super Flexi Plan for VHIS offers a choice of 4 plan levels, making it suitable for people aged from 15 days to 80 years old. The Plan covers Unknown Pre-existing and Congenital Conditions which have been diagnosed after the age of 8. The policy is guaranteed to be renewable for life, and no additional premium will be imposed individually regardless of changes to the insured’s health status or claim history. There is no lifetime benefit limit, and the maximum annual benefit limit is as high as HK$830,000.

The Plan not only covers basic benefits such as Room and Board, Prescribed Non-surgical Cancer Treatment, Prescribed Diagnostic Imaging Test, Psychiatric Treatments, and Pre- and Post-confinement/ Day Case Procedure Outpatient Care, but also provides enhanced and other benefits, including Kidney Dialysis, Stroke Rehabilitation, Hospital Cash Benefit, Chinese Medicine Practitioner Outpatient Care and Isolation Room Cash Benefit, etc. Besides, the Plan provides a Supplementary Medical Benefit with a designated ward class (Plan A / B / C – optional benefit; Plan D – included in the Plan). This benefit is payable for eligible expenses in excess of benefit limits for hospitalisation and surgical expenses. Coinsurance (i.e. Deductible) options of 0% and 20% are available (defaulted as 20% for Plan D) for customers to choose according to their individual medical protection needs and budget.

Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, “The standard plan and flexi-plan for VHIS launched by Blue Cross last year have been very well-received by our customers, and we received customers’ feedback requesting additional medical protection. To meet the demand for more comprehensive protection, we therefore launched CareForYou Super Flexi Plan for VHIS, which provides various enhanced and optional benefits, helping customers tailor-make a medical protection plan that fits their needs for a smart and healthy living.” Mr. Wan continues, “In view of the threat of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we specifically offer a free additional Hospital Cash Allowance Benefit to clients insured under our VHIS policies, helping them to weather any epidemic challenges should the need arise.”

The Plan offers various value-added services that include annual medical checkup with options of Basic Health Checkup Profile, Spinal Health Assessment, Foot Orthotic Services and Vision Examination that are offered according to enrolment age, Pre-hospitalisation Claim Assessment, 24-hour Worldwide Emergency Aid, No Hospital Bills to Pay service and Blue Cross HK App which provides one-stop digital medical insurance services. Customers can even opt for Optional Outpatient Benefits to cater for their specific needs and further strengthen their medical protection.

Customers who successfully enrol in CareForYou Super Flexi Plan for VHIS can enjoy 15% off on the first year premium and up to 10% additional discount on family premium. Each insured is entitled to a Dental Care Service Coupon. Besides, from now until 30 June 2020, in the unfortunate event that an insured is confined in hospital upon confirmed diagnosis of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), an additional Hospital Cash Allowance** of HK$800 per day will be payable, up to a maximum of 45 days. The handling of such claims will be given higher priority.

* Tax deduction is subject to the requirements as stated in the Inland Revenue Ordinance. ** The free additional Hospital Cash Allowance Benefit is applicable to VHIS Certified Plans, individual indemnity hospital insurance plans and group medical insurance plans. Disclaimers: – This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong. – Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.



Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2019, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of “a” by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.