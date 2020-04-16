Blue Hat Holds “Smart Immersive Education Classes” Experience Session for Xiamen Preschool Principals

XIAMEN, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that principals from 20 preschools in Xiamen were invited for a tour of the Company in which they were able to experience Blue Hat’s new range of smart AR immersive educational products first hand and participate in an in-depth information sharing session.

The event, organized by the Blue Hat Preschool Education Research Institute, also marked the opening of Blue Hat’s new Smart Immersive Education Classes Experience Center at Blue Hat’s headquarters, used to demonstrate Blue Hat’s new product range to potential clients.

At the event preschool principals had the opportunity to experience the products, including Blue Hat’s “Smart Immersive Cognitive Education Classes,” “Smart Screen Immersive Education Classes” and “Smart Immersive Physical Education Classes” firsthand, with a discussion session also held in which participants gave suggestions regarding future product iterations and applications.

“The application and use of AR technology, in terms of both hardware and software, is just beginning in the education industry,” said Mr. Xiaodong Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Hat. “AR technology combines the physical with the virtual, and is a perfect complement for leading educational approaches such as situational learning and constructivism. Blue Hat is delighted with the success of this latest event, which confirms the market recognition and acceptance of our Smart Immersive Education Classes, and has significantly increased the profile of our products in Xiamen. In the future we intend to hold more of these events across China to enhance market recognition and promote a new data-based, smart and immersive style of preschool education.”

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company’s interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Lexie Zhang

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

Sam Martin

The Foote Group

Phone: +86 187-0160-0950

Email: sam@thefootegroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-hat-holds-smart-immersive-education-classes-experience-session-for-xiamen-preschool-principals-301041822.html