Blue Hat Re- Schedules Year-End 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

XIAMEN, China, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it will now release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after the closing of the stock market on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The Company will discuss those results and the strategy of the Company in a conference call, on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 407-9046 International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8733 Local Access China: (400) 120 2840 Hong Kong: (800) 965561

The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: Blue Hat 2020 Year End Conference Call. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of Blue Hat’s website (http://ir.bluehatgroup.com).

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company’s interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

