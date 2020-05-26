Blue Ocean Robotics Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Hospitals with its Range of Telepresence, Disinfection, and Rehabilitation Robots

Blue Ocean Robotics delivers great value to healthcare service providers and patients with its thoughtfully designed robotic solutions

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the European professional service robots market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Blue Ocean Robotics Group with the 2020 European Product Leadership Award for being the one-stop-solution for robot needs in the healthcare industry. Its mobile telepresence robots called GoBe Robots, a UV-C light emitting robot known as UVD Robots for disinfecting hospitals, and a mobile robot by PTR Robots for safe patient handling and rehabilitation in hospitals are proving particularly useful during the current pandemic. Compared to competitors that position their robot portfolios under one company name, Blue Ocean Robotics distinctly positions each of its robots in their own subsidiary-venture company.

“Blue Ocean Robotics’ flagship product, UVD Robots, especially enables hospitals to reduce disease transmission by killing 99.99 percent of bacteria and microorganisms,” said Rohit Karthikeyan Industry Manager. “It is the first and only autonomous mobile robot that disinfects a variety of surfaces using UV-C light, giving it superior utility over competing solutions. Uniquely, the UVD Robot can be easily controlled with a tablet.”

Meanwhile, for the benefit of both the hospital staff and patients, Blue Ocean Robotics launched PTR Robots, a subsidiary company that offers robotic patient lifts in a safe and reliable way. In addition to patient lifting, it supports the rehabilitation of patients through sit-to-stand and walk training. With the press of a button, the PTR Robot can extract or retract, spanning wider over the bed, thereby enabling the easier transfer of patients to a wheelchair or lift the patient and transfer over the bed-end. Besides, there is no need for ceiling mounts in operation theatres, intensive care units (ICUs), or diagnostic rooms. The robot’s multi-directional wheel technology and retractable/expandable assembly make it highly useful in narrow and confined spaces.

Blue Ocean Robotics places a high degree of emphasis on the design. When it identified a critical challenge related to communication in the service sector, it promptly introduced a game-changing robotic design known as GoBe Robots, which are telepresence robots. GoBe Robots have a large display and can virtually drive users to remote locations, allowing them to interact with people screen-to-face. This solution is unique because the healthcare worker or doctor does not have to depend on manual assistance to take a mobile/tablet PC-based telemedicine around the hospital. With GoBe Robots, the doctor can be remotely located and move around virtually within the hospital.

“A key differentiator for Blue Ocean Robotics in Europe is its focus on enhanced value-delivery robotic solutions that can provide benefits over the long-term,” noted Karthikeyan. “Its differentiation through innovation, dedication to robotics-based solutions, collaboration with healthcare customers, and strong overall performance are expected to help it remain an important partner to the robotics healthcare sector.”

