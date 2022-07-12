Bluebottle Kiss Announce First Live Dates Since 2009

Sydney alt-rock favourites Bluebottle Kiss have announced their live return. The band will play four live shows in October, marking their first dates since 2009.

News of the group’s return was announced by frontman Jamie Hutchings on Facebook overnight, who gave fans an insight into what had been happening in recent months. In addition to announcing some live dates for his recent project, Infinity Broke, Hutchings ended a few weeks of speculation with formal announcement of live shows from Bluebottle Kiss.

Bluebottle Kiss – ‘Return To The City Of Folded Arms’

[embedded content]

“We recently reissued our 1999 album Patient on vinyl,” he explained. “We also printed the first Bluebottle Kiss t-shirt in many years. As well as that Love As Fiction Records out of Perth have reissued the 1997 mini-LP Somnambulist Homesick Blues.

“However, what may excite some of you eeeeven more is that the line-up of myself, Ben Fletcher, Richard Coneliano and Ben Grounds are reconvening for the first time in 20 years to do four shows, across four states, in October,” Hutchings added. These new shows will be the first Bluebottle Kiss live dates since their breakup in 2009.”

Bluebottle Kiss first formed in Sydney in 1993, signing to the Murmur label, and issuing their debut album, Higher Up The Firetrails, in 1995. Going independent following the release of Somnambulist Homesick Blues, Bluebottle Kiss would release a total of six albums throughout their career before splitting in 2009.

Bluebottle Kiss Australian Tour 2022

Friday, 14th October – The Jade Monkey, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 15th October – The Gasometer, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 21st October – The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 22nd October – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale via the venues from 12pm, Friday, 15th July.

Further Reading

Something For Kate Announce ‘Elsewhere For 8 Minutes’ Anniversary Tour

Love Letter To A Record: Gyroscope’s Rob Nassif On Jebediah’s ‘Slightly Odway’

Watch You Am I & Fanny Lumsden Cover The Pretenders’ ‘Brass In Pocket’ On The Set